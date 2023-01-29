Former Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi leaves the party’s head office in Westminster, central London after being fired. Photo: AP
British PM Sunak fires Party chairman Zahawi over US$6million tax affairs row
- Nadhim Zahawi, who was appointed to the role by the PM last October, had been facing calls to stand aside after an ethics inquiry
- The Tory chairman faced damaging reports he had settled a nearly US$6 million revenue bill while he was chancellor, including paying a penalty
Former Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi leaves the party’s head office in Westminster, central London after being fired. Photo: AP