Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: PA Wire / dpa
Scotland introduces new measures as transgender prisoner policy reviewed
- On Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Isla Bryson, a transgender woman convicted of rape, would be moved out of a female prison to a male prison
- On Sunday, the government said no newly convicted transgender prisoner with a history of violence against women would be placed in a female prison
