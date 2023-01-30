Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey on January 18. Photo: Presidential Press Office / Handout via Reuters
Nato
Turkey may accept Finland into Nato without Sweden, says Turkey’s president Erdogan

  • Turkey and Hungary remain the only members of the 30-nation Western defence alliance to have failed to ratify the membership bids by Sweden and Finland
  • Erdogan’s main complaint with Sweden has been its refusal to extradite suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish militants and a failed 2016 coup attempt

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:04am, 30 Jan, 2023

