Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey on January 18. Photo: Presidential Press Office / Handout via Reuters
Turkey may accept Finland into Nato without Sweden, says Turkey’s president Erdogan
- Turkey and Hungary remain the only members of the 30-nation Western defence alliance to have failed to ratify the membership bids by Sweden and Finland
- Erdogan’s main complaint with Sweden has been its refusal to extradite suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish militants and a failed 2016 coup attempt
