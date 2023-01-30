Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Thomas Bach in Kyiv in July. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Thomas Bach in Kyiv in July. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine’s Zelensky presses drive to keep Russia out of 2024 Paris Olympics

  • Zelensky said he had sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his campaign to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Games
  • Russia, Zelensky said, must not be allowed to ‘use (the Games) or any other sport event as propaganda for its aggression or its state chauvinism’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:40am, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Thomas Bach in Kyiv in July. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Thomas Bach in Kyiv in July. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE