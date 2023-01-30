Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Thomas Bach in Kyiv in July. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
Ukraine’s Zelensky presses drive to keep Russia out of 2024 Paris Olympics
- Zelensky said he had sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his campaign to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Games
- Russia, Zelensky said, must not be allowed to ‘use (the Games) or any other sport event as propaganda for its aggression or its state chauvinism’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Thomas Bach in Kyiv in July. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP