Protesters gesture during a demonstration against police violence and racial injustice in Paris in June 2020. Photo: AP
Racism and prejudice
World /  Europe

French PM Elisabeth Borne unveils 4-year plan to tackle racism

  • Young people will be required to make a yearly trip to a Holocaust or other memorial site to learn about the horrors racism can produce
  • There will be tougher punishments for discrimination, and arrest warrants will be issued to those using freedom of expression for racist and anti-Semitic ends

Associated Press
Updated: 2:03am, 31 Jan, 2023

