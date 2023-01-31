Protesters gesture during a demonstration against police violence and racial injustice in Paris in June 2020. Photo: AP
French PM Elisabeth Borne unveils 4-year plan to tackle racism
- Young people will be required to make a yearly trip to a Holocaust or other memorial site to learn about the horrors racism can produce
- There will be tougher punishments for discrimination, and arrest warrants will be issued to those using freedom of expression for racist and anti-Semitic ends
Protesters gesture during a demonstration against police violence and racial injustice in Paris in June 2020. Photo: AP