People protest against the government’s pension reform plan in Saint-Nazaire, western France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
France strikes paralyse power production, transport as anger over pension reform mounts
- Only fewer local and regional trains were operating while thousands of schoolteachers and oil refinery staff walked off the job
- The government’s plans, dubbed by unions as ‘unfair’, would see the retirement age raised to 64 from 62
