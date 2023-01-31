People protest against the government’s pension reform plan in Saint-Nazaire, western France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
France strikes paralyse power production, transport as anger over pension reform mounts

  • Only fewer local and regional trains were operating while thousands of schoolteachers and oil refinery staff walked off the job
  • The government’s plans, dubbed by unions as ‘unfair’, would see the retirement age raised to 64 from 62

Updated: 6:03pm, 31 Jan, 2023

