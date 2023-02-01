The United States is readying more than US$2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine that is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time as well as other munitions and weapons, two US officials briefed on the matter said. The package is being finalised as Ukraine prepares for a new Russian offensive and tries to not only hold onto recaptured territory but to seize fresh advantages on the battlefield. The aid is expected to be announced as soon as this week, the officials said. It is also expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defence systems, precision-guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons, they added. One of the officials said a portion of the package, expected to be US$1.725 billion, would come from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows President Joe Biden’s administration to get weapons from industry rather than from US weapons stocks. The USAI funds would go toward the purchase of a new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) made by Boeing Co, which have a range of 150km (94 miles). The United States has rebuffed Ukraine’s requests for the almost 300km range ATACMS missile. The longer range of the GLSDB glide bomb could allow Ukraine to hit targets that have been out of reach and help it continue pressing its counter-attacks by disrupting Russia further behind its lines. EU-Ukraine summit to be held in Kyiv in ‘powerful signal’ to Russia Reuters first reported on Boeing’s proposal to field GLSDB for Ukraine in November. At the time it was expected GLSDB could be in Ukraine by spring. GLSDB is made jointly by Saab AB and Boeing. It combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket motor, both of which are common in US inventories. GLSDB is GPS-guided, can defeat some electronic jamming, is usable in all weather conditions, and can be used against armoured vehicles, according to Saab’s website. The GBU-39 – which would function as the GLSDB’s warhead – has small, folding wings that allow it to glide more than 100km if dropped from an aircraft and hit targets as small as 1 metre in diameter. The USAI funds would also be used to pay for more components of HAWK air defences, counter drone systems, counter artillery and air surveillance radars, communications equipment, PUMA drones, and spare parts for major systems like Patriot and Bradley, one of the officials said. There was also a significant amount of medical equipment – enough to equip three field hospitals being donated by another ally, the official added. The White House declined to comment. The contents and size of aid packages can shift until they are signed by the president. In addition to the USAI funds, more than US$400 million worth of aid was expected to come from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allows the president to take from current US stocks in an emergency. That aid was expected to include mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRS) and ammunition. Biden says no F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims gains The US has sent approximately US$27.2 billion worth of security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Russia calls the invasion a “special operation”. The US and its allies have been hesitant about supplying weapons that could touch off a larger conflict between Russia and Nato. In recent days, however, the US and Germany reversed long-standing policy about not supplying battle tanks. President Joe Biden last week offered 31 M1 Abrams tanks. That decision came about after Germany refused to send its battle tank, the Leopard, without other allies making the same move. Kyiv is expecting to receive up to 140 modern battle tanks from its Western allies. Other limits, however, remain. Biden on Monday said the US would not send F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, joining the UK and Germany, which have also ruled out providing fighter jets. Meanwhile, US defence company General Atomics has offered to sell Kyiv two Reaper MQ-9 drones for a dollar, The Wall Street Journal reported. Under the deal, Kyiv would have to spend about US$10 million to ship the aircraft to Ukraine, and about US$8 million each year for maintenance, the Journal said, citing a letter from General Atomics to a Ukrainian diplomat. There was no immediate comment on the report from Washington. Additional reporting by Bloomberg and Agence France-Presse