Civil servants join a picket line in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK sees strike disruption as hundreds of thousands join action amid cost-of-living crisis
- Schools closed, trains stopped, delays expected at airports as unions increased pressure for better wages for workers; inflation in UK stands at 10.5 per cent
- One estimate said half a million workers, including teachers, university staff, border officials and train and bus drivers, would walk out of their jobs across the country
Civil servants join a picket line in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE