Russian honour guards march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. Russia is marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, a turning point in World War II. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian honour guards march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. Russia is marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, a turning point in World War II. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine braces for big Russian onslaught as war anniversary nears

  • Ukrainian president’s top security official predicts ‘defining months in the war’ ahead as Moscow musters its military might
  • Russia, determined to make progress before Ukraine gets Western battle tanks, has picked up momentum on the battlefield

dpa
dpa

Updated: 3:33pm, 2 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian honour guards march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. Russia is marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, a turning point in World War II. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian honour guards march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. Russia is marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, a turning point in World War II. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE