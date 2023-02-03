Divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate. Photo: Reuters
Sex, lies and video cams: Andrew Tate turned women into slaves, prosecutors say
- Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and brother Tristan are being held in Romania on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking
- Six women were transformed ‘into slaves,’ according to Romanian prosecutors. The Tates have denied allegations against them
