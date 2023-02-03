Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with EU and Ukraine officials. Photo: AP
EU leaders pledge support ‘every step of the way’ as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine during visit
- EU leaders are in Kyiv to demonstrate support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s February 24, 2022, invasion of its neighbour approaches
- They discussed more arms, money and energy support for Ukraine, access in EU market, tightened sanctions on Russia, and efforts to prosecute war crimes
