Spanish designer Paco Rabanne has passed away at the age of 88. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Metallurgist of fashion’ designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88
- Spanish designer was a rebel who created ‘space-age’ dresses made of plastic and metal – Coco Chanel reportedly called him ‘the metallurgist of fashion’
- He fled the Basque country during the Spanish Civil War, later becoming one of the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century
