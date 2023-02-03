Spanish designer Paco Rabanne has passed away at the age of 88. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Metallurgist of fashion’ designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88

  • Spanish designer was a rebel who created ‘space-age’ dresses made of plastic and metal – Coco Chanel reportedly called him ‘the metallurgist of fashion’
  • He fled the Basque country during the Spanish Civil War, later becoming one of the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century

Associated Press

Updated: 11:59pm, 3 Feb, 2023

