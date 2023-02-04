Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, was carrying this crossbow when he was caught on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Photo: Crown Prosecution Service via AP
UK man admits treason in crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth
- Jaswant Singh Chail had scaled a wall with a rope ladder and entered castle grounds wearing a metal mask and carrying a loaded weapon
- The former supermarket worker wanted revenge on the British establishment for its treatment of Indians, police say
