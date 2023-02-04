British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party faces a funding black hole. Photo: AP
Britain’s ruling party has a US$30 million campaign funding black hole to fill as donors flee
- UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Tories languish more than 20 points behind opposition Labour and need cash to hire staff for election fundraising and campaigning
- The Conservative Party’s operating budget is so far in the red that its bank account went into overdraft to pay its staff wage bill, sources say
