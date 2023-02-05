Rescuers stand at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, Austria in February 2022 after an avalanche. A series of avalanches in Austria has left three people dead since Friday. Photo: APA / AFP
Chinese man among five killed in series of avalanches in Austria and Switzerland
- On Friday the Chinese man, said to be skiing off-piste, died in an avalanche in the resort of Soelden. Two others were killed in Austria’s Alpine regions
- In Switzerland, two off-piste skiers were killed by an avalanche on Saturday in the southeastern canton of Graubuenden, police said
