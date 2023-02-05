A Polish army instructor wearing a white helmet talks to Polish soldiers during a Leopard 2 tank repair training in Swietoszow, Poland on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Poland ‘already training’ Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard battle tanks, says defence minister
- Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak travelled to Kyiv on Friday to discuss plans to provide Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Polish media reported
- Providing the tanks would be ‘not a question of days and not of months’, but ‘a question of weeks,’ Blaszczak was reported as saying
