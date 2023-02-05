In an article written in the Sunday Telegraph, former UK PM Liz Truss claimed she was “never given a chance”. Photo: AP/File
In an article written in the Sunday Telegraph, former UK PM Liz Truss claimed she was “never given a chance”. Photo: AP/File
Britain
World /  Europe

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she was ‘never given a chance’

  • Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Truss said she was never given a ‘realistic chance’ to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party
  • Her premiership lasted just 49 days as she was forced to quit after a US$54 billion package of unfunded tax cuts panicked the markets and tanked the pound

dpa
dpa

Updated: 11:11am, 5 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
In an article written in the Sunday Telegraph, former UK PM Liz Truss claimed she was “never given a chance”. Photo: AP/File
In an article written in the Sunday Telegraph, former UK PM Liz Truss claimed she was “never given a chance”. Photo: AP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE