In an article written in the Sunday Telegraph, former UK PM Liz Truss claimed she was “never given a chance”. Photo: AP/File
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she was ‘never given a chance’
- Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Truss said she was never given a ‘realistic chance’ to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party
- Her premiership lasted just 49 days as she was forced to quit after a US$54 billion package of unfunded tax cuts panicked the markets and tanked the pound
