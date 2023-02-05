A painting on a classroom window reads “We need Peace” in Greek as a man casts his vote during the Cypriot presidential elections. Photo: AP
Greek Cypriots vote for new president in close contest as passports scandal dominates debate
- Three front runners stand among a record 14 candidates, with the winner needing 50 per cent plus one vote to succeed two-term President Nicos Anastasiades
- Voters appear concerned about cash-for-passports scandal, pressures of migration on public resources and the island’s decades-old division with Turkey
A painting on a classroom window reads “We need Peace” in Greek as a man casts his vote during the Cypriot presidential elections. Photo: AP