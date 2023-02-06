Thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack, Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency said on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Italy sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack, warning organisations to take action
- Italy’s ANSA news agency, citing Italy’s cybersecurity agency, reported that servers had been compromised in France and Finland as well as the US and Canada
- US cybersecurity officials said any organisation experiencing a cybersecurity incident should report it to the FBI or CISA
