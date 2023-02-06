A woman hands out flags to supporters of Cypriot presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides at the campaign headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
A woman hands out flags to supporters of Cypriot presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides at the campaign headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Cyprus
World /  Europe

Cyprus presidential vote goes to second round after neither candidate secures majority

  • Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides or diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis need 50 per cent plus one to succeed President Nicos Anastasiades
  • Voters appeared concerned about a cash-for-passports scandal and the pressures of irregular migration on public resources

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:09am, 6 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman hands out flags to supporters of Cypriot presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides at the campaign headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
A woman hands out flags to supporters of Cypriot presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides at the campaign headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE