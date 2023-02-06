Major General Kyrylo Budanov has been named Ukraine’s new defence minister, it was announced on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Major General Kyrylo Budanov has been named Ukraine’s new defence minister, it was announced on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals, says senior MP

  • Military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov will head the defence ministry, ‘which is absolutely logical in wartime,’ said MP David Arakhamia
  • ‘The stress that I have endured this year is hard to measure precisely. I am not ashamed of anything,’ said outgoing defence minister Oleksii Reznikov

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:35am, 6 Feb, 2023

