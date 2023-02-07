A group of Afghan women prosecutors stand on a rooftop overlooking Islamabad, Pakistan as they wait for their asylum requests to be addressed after fleeing Afghanistan fearing persecution by the Taliban government. Photo: Reuters
Fleeing Taliban rule, female Afghan prosecutors once seen as symbols of democracy find asylum in Spain
- 19 female prosecutors from Afghanistan found asylum in Spain after being left in limbo in Pakistan without official refugee status after the Taliban’s return to power
- Women’s freedoms in Afghanistan were abruptly curtailed in 2021 once the Taliban implemented their strict interpretation of Islam
