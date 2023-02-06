Nurses protest during a strike by NHS medical workers in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
British health workers stage largest strike in history of NHS

  • The walkout involving nurses and ambulance workers is the biggest in the 75-year history of the National Health Service
  • Health workers are demanding a pay rise that reflects the worst inflation in Britain in 40 years, while the government says that would be unaffordable and cause more price rises

Reuters
Updated: 7:18pm, 6 Feb, 2023

