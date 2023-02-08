A Ukrainian main battle tank in Ukrainian-held Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk province, which has seen heavy fighting for months. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russia intensifies winter assault as Ukraine braces for major offensive

  • Ukraine expects Moscow will attempt to mount another major offensive with freshly mobilised troops in the coming weeks
  • Ukraine reports 1,030 Russian dead in 24 hours; Russia says it inflicted 6,500 Ukrainian casualties in January

Reuters
Updated: 2:03pm, 8 Feb, 2023

