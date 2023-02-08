A poster reading “No Irish Sea Border” at the port in Larne, Northern Ireland, which continued access to the EU without the rest of the UK. Photo: Reuters
Britain
UK top court rejects challenge to Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol

  • Pro-Brexit activists and ex-leaders of unionist parties argued the protocol, which left the province in the bloc’s trading orbit, undermined its place in the UK
  • Supreme Court said the protocol did not breach law linked to peace deal that ended 30 years of violence between Irish republicans and pro-British unionists

Reuters
Updated: 7:50pm, 8 Feb, 2023

