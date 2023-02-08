UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photo: dpa
Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in London, thanks UK for support and urges allies to supply more weapons
- Zelensky is due to give a speech to the UK parliament alongside meetings with Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III
- ‘Today I’m in London to personally thank the British people for their support’, he said, emphasising the need for weapons to stop Russian offensive
