Germany’s Angela Merkel receives Unesco peace prize for ‘political courage’ in welcoming migrants

  • Organisers said former German Chancellor Angela Merkel showed political courage in welcoming refugees who had fled conflict in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea
  • Other than accepting another award from the UN refugee agency, she has kept a relatively low profile since handing over to successor Olaf Scholz in December 2021

Associated Press

Updated: 12:49am, 9 Feb, 2023

