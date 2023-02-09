Angela Merkel has been awarded a prize by Unesco for her courage in welcoming refugees to Germany when she was chancellor. Photo: dpa
Germany’s Angela Merkel receives Unesco peace prize for ‘political courage’ in welcoming migrants
- Organisers said former German Chancellor Angela Merkel showed political courage in welcoming refugees who had fled conflict in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea
- Other than accepting another award from the UN refugee agency, she has kept a relatively low profile since handing over to successor Olaf Scholz in December 2021
