Sweden and Denmark have both concluded the pipelines were blown up deliberately, but have not said who might be responsible. File photo: Danish Defence Command
White House rejects Seymour Hersh report that US was behind Nord Stream sabotage
- US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged the September attack was carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden
- The pipelines are multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects designed to carry Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea
