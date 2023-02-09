Sweden and Denmark have both concluded the pipelines were blown up deliberately, but have not said who might be responsible. File photo: Danish Defence Command
White House rejects Seymour Hersh report that US was behind Nord Stream sabotage

  • US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged the September attack was carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden
  • The pipelines are multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects designed to carry Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:33am, 9 Feb, 2023

