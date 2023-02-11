Modrow, a reform-minded communist, took over East Germany shortly after the Berlin Wall fell and later invited opposition forces into the government, but could not slow the gathering momentum for German reunification. Photo: AP
East Germany’s last communist leader dies at 95
- During 16 years as communist party chief in Dresden, starting in 1973, Hans Modrow built a reputation as an anti-establishment figure
- Modrow, a ‘combative socialist’, had a past under hardline communist rule that landed him in court several years after reunification
