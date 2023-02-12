The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister took office at Nato’s Brussels headquarters on October 1, 2014 and has overseen the Western alliance through several international crises. Photo: dpa
Nato chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October
- The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister, who took office at Nato’s Brussels headquarters in 2014, expects to be replaced in October.
- It is not yet clear who could take over from Stoltenberg. The 30 alliance members are expected to decide at their July summit in Vilnius at the latest
The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister took office at Nato’s Brussels headquarters on October 1, 2014 and has overseen the Western alliance through several international crises. Photo: dpa