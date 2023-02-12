The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister took office at Nato’s Brussels headquarters on October 1, 2014 and has overseen the Western alliance through several international crises. Photo: dpa
The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister took office at Nato’s Brussels headquarters on October 1, 2014 and has overseen the Western alliance through several international crises. Photo: dpa
Nato
World /  Europe

Nato chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

  • The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister, who took office at Nato’s Brussels headquarters in 2014, expects to be replaced in October.
  • It is not yet clear who could take over from Stoltenberg. The 30 alliance members are expected to decide at their July summit in Vilnius at the latest

Agence France-Pressedpa
Agence France-Presse and dpa

Updated: 8:56pm, 12 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister took office at Nato’s Brussels headquarters on October 1, 2014 and has overseen the Western alliance through several international crises. Photo: dpa
The 63-year-old former Norwegian prime minister took office at Nato’s Brussels headquarters on October 1, 2014 and has overseen the Western alliance through several international crises. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE