Londoners spent more than double the amount on rent than the rest of Britain. Photo: AFP
Tenants are fleeing London at record pace to escape rising rents

  • Some 40 per cent of London’s rental movers left the city last year
  • Rapid rental growth prompted tenants to look outside London

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:26am, 13 Feb, 2023

