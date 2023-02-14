Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Brussels on February 10. Photo: AFP
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni triumphs in regional elections, strengthens grip on power
- The victory by the prime minister’s right-wing coalition cements her position nearly 4 months after she took office
- The regional results suggest Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party is still enjoying an electoral honeymoon after a historic vote in September
