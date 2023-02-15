A woman protests against the increased number of femicides in Spain on January 27, 2023. Photo: AP
Spain reflects on ‘failures’ of justice system as it struggles to curb the scourge of femicide
- Spain is seen a front runner in the battle to stamp out gender violence, but in December, 11 women were killed, making it the deadliest month since 2008
- Set up in 2007, the 016 gender violence hotline received its highest-ever number of calls last year, with 102,000 appeals for help
A woman protests against the increased number of femicides in Spain on January 27, 2023. Photo: AP