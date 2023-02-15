Moldova closed its airspace for more than three hours on Tuesday, citing security risks but without providing further information. The decision had been taken “to ensure the safety of civil aviation”, the Moldovan aviation authority said. Initial reports in traditional and social media suggested that a Russian drone had entered the airspace of the former Soviet republic sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania. Subsequent reports said that a spy balloon had flown initially over Ukraine, and then over Moldova before travelling westward over Romania. Romanian flight control recorded the presence of a balloon over the southeast of the country at an altitude of 11,000 metres, roughly the cruising height of commercial flights. But the defence ministry in Bucharest said that two air force planes had been sent up to observe the balloon but had failed to locate it, either with the naked eye or by radar. Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat had earlier referred to an object of this kind in Ukrainian airspace. Transnistria: is sliver of land between Moldova and Ukraine next flashpoint? The Moldovan authorities have recently expressed concern that pro-Russian forces could attempt a coup in the country. Russian military forces are believed to be present in Transnistria, a breakaway strip of Moldova that borders Ukraine. Russia has rejected allegations of planning a takeover.