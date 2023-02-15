Children’s toys placed near the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, where dozens of people were killed in a strike in April, 2022. Photo: AFP
Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for ‘re-education’, US-backed report says

  • US government-backed report from Yale University says Russia held Ukrainian children in dozens of camps
  • Russia’s embassy in Washington says Russia has accepted children who were forced to flee from Ukraine

Reuters

Updated: 11:56am, 15 Feb, 2023

