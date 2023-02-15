Children’s toys placed near the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, where dozens of people were killed in a strike in April, 2022. Photo: AFP
Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for ‘re-education’, US-backed report says
- US government-backed report from Yale University says Russia held Ukrainian children in dozens of camps
- Russia’s embassy in Washington says Russia has accepted children who were forced to flee from Ukraine
Children’s toys placed near the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, where dozens of people were killed in a strike in April, 2022. Photo: AFP