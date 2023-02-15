First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign soon. Photo: Reuters
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to resign, no successor in place
- Sturgeon became leader of ruling Scottish National Party in wake of 2014 independence referendum when the country voted 55 per cent to remain part of UK
- She led her party to a resounding success at the 2015 UK election, winning 56 of 59 seats in Scotland and establishing it as Britain’s third largest party
