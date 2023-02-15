Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks has been acquitted of bribing witnesses. Photo: AFP
Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi acquitted in ‘bunga bunga’ bribery case
- Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi was accused of paying 24 people to provide false testimony in a trial where he was charged with paying for sex with 17-year-old dancer
- Prosecutors had demanded a six-year prison term for Berlusconi, 86, whose Forza Italia party is a key component of current PM Giorgia Meloni’s coalition
