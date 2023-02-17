Lufthansa planes parked during a strike at Frankfurt Airport in western Germany. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of flights axed as German airport staff strike across the country
- The walkout has prompted Germany’s biggest carrier Lufthansa to cancel more than 1,300 flights at its busiest airports, Frankfurt and Munich
- Germany has been hit by several strikes in recent weeks as staff demand better pay at a time when incomes are being eroded by high inflation
