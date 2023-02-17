CCTV monitors at the British Embassy in Berlin taken from a video by former security guard David Smith who was found guilty of spying for Russia. Photo: Reuters
British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed in UK for 13 years

  • David Smith, who collected a range of highly sensitive information with the intention of supplying it to Russia, was ‘motivated by his antipathy’ towards the UK
  • Judge said his actions were ‘treachery’ and cost British taxpayers nearly US$1million after the embassy had to overhaul procedures and security in the aftermath

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:08pm, 17 Feb, 2023

