Storm Otto arrives at Hirtshals in Northern Jutland, Denmark on Friday. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Trains and ferries cancelled as storm Otto hits northern Europe
- The storm was set to move east over Sweden and the Baltic Sea. In Finland, authorities said there could be power outages over the weekend
- Storm Otto also caused disruptions in Scotland, where it produced wind gusts of up to 80mph, and in northern England. Tens of thousands of homes lost power.
