The Netherlands’ Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra speaks at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Saturday. Photo: ANP / AFP
Russian diplomats expelled by the Netherlands, Russian trade office in Amsterdam to close
- Netherlands’ foreign minister said the move was decided because Russia was trying to secretly station employees from its intelligence services in the Netherlands
- Relations between the two countries have been strained since the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014
