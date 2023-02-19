The Netherlands’ Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra speaks at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Saturday. Photo: ANP / AFP
Russia
World /  Europe

Russian diplomats expelled by the Netherlands, Russian trade office in Amsterdam to close

  • Netherlands’ foreign minister said the move was decided because Russia was trying to secretly station employees from its intelligence services in the Netherlands
  • Relations between the two countries have been strained since the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014

dpa
dpa

Updated: 2:38am, 19 Feb, 2023

