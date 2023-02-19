US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is welcomed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Incirlik Air Base. Photo: AFP
Top US diplomat Blinken to talk aid, Nordic Nato bid in first visit to quake-hit Turkey
- Blinken will discuss how Washington can further aid Ankara, and the stalled Nato bids of Sweden and Finland, which Turkey has so far refused to ratify
- The US has sent a search and rescue team to Turkey, medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery and US$85 million in funding in humanitarian aid
