Britain’s King Charles and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2018. Lloyd Webber, who created the scores for musicals including Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Evita, has written the anthem for King Charles’ coronation. Photo: AP
Anthem for King Charles’ coronation written by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber
- Lloyd Webber, who created the scores for musicals such as Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Evita, has adapted a piece of church music for the event
- The work by Webber is one of a dozen new pieces Charles has commissioned for the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6
