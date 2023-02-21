A nurse holds a ribbon in support of HIV and Aids awareness. Photo: Shutterstock
Patient cured of HIV after stem cell transplant in Germany, researchers say
- The 53-year-old, known as the Düsseldorf Patient, is just the third person worldwide to be cured of the condition using the stem cell treatment
- The patient said he had decided to give up some of his private life to support research fundraising and fight the stigmatisation of HIV with his story
