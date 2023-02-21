A nurse holds a ribbon in support of HIV and Aids awareness. Photo: Shutterstock
A nurse holds a ribbon in support of HIV and Aids awareness. Photo: Shutterstock
Germany
World /  Europe

Patient cured of HIV after stem cell transplant in Germany, researchers say

  • The 53-year-old, known as the Düsseldorf Patient, is just the third person worldwide to be cured of the condition using the stem cell treatment
  • The patient said he had decided to give up some of his private life to support research fundraising and fight the stigmatisation of HIV with his story

dpa
dpa

Updated: 2:03am, 21 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse holds a ribbon in support of HIV and Aids awareness. Photo: Shutterstock
A nurse holds a ribbon in support of HIV and Aids awareness. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE