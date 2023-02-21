Detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables, left, and assistant chief constable Peter Lawson hold a news conference in Preston, England on Sunday confirming that a body found in the River Wyre was missing woman Nicola Bulley. Photo: AFP
UK police identify body found in river as missing mother Nicola Bulley

  • Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near the River Wyre in Lancashire on January 27. Her disappearance captured media and public attention
  • Following the identification of her body on Monday, Bulley’s family statement included heavy criticism of media intrusion during the search for the mother of two

Reuters
Updated: 2:24am, 21 Feb, 2023

