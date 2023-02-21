Detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables, left, and assistant chief constable Peter Lawson hold a news conference in Preston, England on Sunday confirming that a body found in the River Wyre was missing woman Nicola Bulley. Photo: AFP
UK police identify body found in river as missing mother Nicola Bulley
- Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near the River Wyre in Lancashire on January 27. Her disappearance captured media and public attention
- Following the identification of her body on Monday, Bulley’s family statement included heavy criticism of media intrusion during the search for the mother of two
Detective chief superintendent Pauline Stables, left, and assistant chief constable Peter Lawson hold a news conference in Preston, England on Sunday confirming that a body found in the River Wyre was missing woman Nicola Bulley. Photo: AFP