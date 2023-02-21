Employees who got a taste of the shorter workweek in the trial liked what they found. File photo: AFP
World’s biggest 4-day work week trial hailed ‘major breakthrough’
- Largest-ever trial of the four-day work week found that most UK companies participating are not returning to the five-day standard
- With the new schedule, workers reported improvements in everything from stress, fatigue and health to their personal life
