President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to continue with Russia’s year-long war in Ukraine and accused the US-led Nato alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Moscow in a global confrontation. Flanked by four Russian tricolour flags, Putin told Russia’s political and military elite that Russia would “carefully and consistently resolve the tasks facing us”. Putin said Russia had done everything it could to avoid war, but that Western-backed Ukraine had been planning to attack Russian-controlled Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. The West, Putin said, had let the genie out of the bottle in a host of regions of across the world by sowing chaos and war. “The people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense,” Putin said. “They intend to translate the local conflict into a global confrontation, we understand it this way and will react accordingly,” Putin said. Defeating Russia, he said, was impossible. Zelensky to China: there would be a ‘world war’ if you ally with Russia Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year and has been struggling ever since to gain control over its neighbour. Tuesday’s speech to members of both houses of parliament in Moscow is Putin’s 18th Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly, an occasion which largely outlines the nation’s condition and outlook. Putin last delivered his address to parliament in April 2021. He did not give one in 2022, citing the “dynamics of events”. The world will be watching Putin’s speech closely, not only due to the war, but also because Russia is due to hold presidential elections in just over a year. Putin’s speech came as China’s top diplomat was due in Moscow with proposals for a political settlement to the war. US President Joe Biden was expected to speak in Poland’s capital Warsaw later Tuesday, a day after his surprise visit to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv . There, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and pledged fresh arms deliveries and “unwavering” American support. It was first visit by a US president to a war zone without US military being on the ground. “When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” Biden said. “The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great. … We know that there will be difficult days and weeks and years ahead.” The Ukraine conflict is by far the biggest bet by a Kremlin chief since at least the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union – and a gamble Western leaders such as Biden say Putin must lose. Russian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine war routs Russian forces have suffered three major battlefield reversals since the war began but still control around one fifth of Ukraine. Tens of thousands of men have been killed, and Putin, 70, now says Russia is locked in an existential battle with an arrogant West which he says wants to carve up Russia and steal its vast natural resources. Russia’s economy is under significant pressure, due to Western sanctions imposed in response to the war, leading many Russians to complain about rising prices, the high cost of living and the gloomy prospects for the nation. With the West supporting Ukraine, China’s position has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. In public, China has remained neutral, despite signing a “no limits” friendship pact with Russia weeks before the invasion. Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Monday called for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war during a stopover in Hungary ahead of an expected visit to Moscow for talks. Ukraine says any diplomatic solution requires the withdrawal of Russian forces from its territory. Wang, China’s former foreign minister, now heads the office of the Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission and is the top foreign affairs aide to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Washington has said in recent days it is concerned Beijing could begin supplying Moscow with arms. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the United States was “in no position to make demands of China”. Reuters, Agence France-Presse, dpa