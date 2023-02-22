British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant bought by Chinese giant Jingye in 2020. Photo: AFP
Chinese-owned British Steel announces 260 job cuts amid soaring energy prices
- The company said energy costs last year increased by US$230 million resulting in an ‘unprecedented’ rise in operating costs
- Shutting coke ovens at its Scunthorpe, northern England plant, would also help the group ‘build a green and sustainable future’
