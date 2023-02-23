The leader of Britain’s Labour Party Keir Starmer announces his party’s policy pledges. Photo: Reuters
UK Labour Party’s Keir Starmer sets out 5 policy pledges for next election, vows to make Britain fastest-growing economy in G7
- With an election due next year, Britain’s main parties set out their solutions to key issues such as strike action, inflation, a healthcare crisis and recession
- Starmer’s goal to have the fastest sustained economic growth in the G7 will be a challenge, the US has outpaced Britain almost constantly over the last 60 years
