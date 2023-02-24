Britain salad crisis: eat more turnips, UK minister says

A UK government minister suggested people eat more turnips after a shortage of fruit and vegetables saw some supermarkets set limits on customer purchases. The shortages have been blamed on weather in southern Europe and north Africa. Environment Secretary Therese Coffey told lawmakers the shortages were temporary and likely to be resolved within two to four weeks. She said a good alternative to the food items in short supply might come in the form of local seasonal produce such as turnips. “It’s important to make sure that we cherish the specialisms that we have in this country,” she said in response to a question in parliament on Thursday. “A lot of people would be eating turnips right now rather than thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes and similar, but I’m conscious that consumers want a year-round choice and that is what our supermarkets, food producers and growers around the world try to satisfy,” she said. How living in London is becoming increasingly unaffordable Growers and suppliers in Morocco have reported cold temperatures, heavy rain and flooding in recent weeks, which have hit produce volumes. The bad weather has also affected farmers in southern Spain, has forced the cancellations of ferries thus compounding the supply problems. British shoppers have shared images of empty shelves on Twitter while on the continent consumers in France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Bulgaria are showing photos and video tours of supermarkets with plentiful supply, boxes full to the brim with tomatoes. On Thursday #BrexitFoodShortages was trending on Twitter. A spokesman for Asda, one of the UK’s leading supermarkets, said earlier this week it was “experiencing sourcing challenges on some products” grown in the region. It has introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli and cauliflower. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office rejected any suggestion Coffey had been insensitive to suggest that people eat turnips, historically a peasant staple. Coffey had simply been setting out the importance of “celebrating” British produce, said a statement from his office, also rejecting suggestions that Brexit was to blame for any shortages. One of Britain’s most experienced retail bosses blamed the shortage on a lack of government support that prevented domestic growers from making up for poor harvests overseas. UK narrowly avoids recession amid strikes Justin King, who is a non-executive director of Marks & Spencer and was CEO of Sainsbury’s for a decade to 2014, said Britain was uniquely exposed to imports at this time of year because the government had chosen not to help UK growers with their energy bills. “There is a genuine shortage but we did rather bring this problem upon ourselves,” he told BBC radio. “We could have chosen to subsidise the energy this winter as we have done for other industries.” Horticulture has been excluded from a government Energy and Trade Intensive Industries scheme (ETII) that provides help with energy costs. Additional reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg